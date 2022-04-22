Lennox Lewis reveals why Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will be "bored" before finally going against each other

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight for Fury's WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles on Saturday.

Steve Bunce interviewed heavyweight legend Lennox Lewis about the upcoming title fight. Bunce spoke about Fury and Whyte's relationship. Although they knew each other well in the early days of their careers, they had not met in 10 years before this week's press conference.

In a clip posted to Twitter by BT Sport Boxing, Lewis said:

"There's no need for shenanigans. They know each other, they're both pretty serious, at this time there's nothing to worry about. All there is to worry about is getting ready for the fight. I kind of put myself in their position, how I would feel in that position... they can't wait till the fight gets here... they're going to be bored for the next two days."

Lewis suggested that the men will be bored because the buildup involves interviews and press coverage. However, the boxers themselves will want to be focused entirely on the fight.

#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



suggests both Tyson and Dillian will be 'bored' for the next two days as they just want to get to fight night



#FuryWhyte "There's no need for shenanigans, they know each other, all there is to worry about is getting ready for the fight." @LennoxLewis suggests both Tyson and Dillian will be 'bored' for the next two days as they just want to get to fight night "There's no need for shenanigans, they know each other, all there is to worry about is getting ready for the fight."@LennoxLewis suggests both Tyson and Dillian will be 'bored' for the next two days as they just want to get to fight night 👊#FuryWhyte https://t.co/djfHQhhz41

Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis

According to Ring Magazine, Lennox Lewis was the third heavyweight champion in history to defeat every opponent he faced. Though he has two losses on his record, against Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman, both were avenged by knockout. In his era, he was the undisputed king of the division.

Lewis defeated fighters such as Donovan Ruddock, Frank Bruno, Evander Holyfield, David Tua, Mike Tyson, and Vitali Klitschko. His victory over Klitschko in 2003 was his final fight and the last time that 'Dr. Ironfist' was ever beaten. Following Lewis' retirement, the Klitschko brothers dominated the division. Their era stretched until 2012-15.

Wladimir Klitschko's dominance in the division was brought to an end when Tyson Fury defeated him by unanimous decision in 2015. Anthony Joshua stopped Klitschko two years later, leading to his retirement.

Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno have both commended Tyson Fury. However, they have also suggested that he would not have fared as well in their day. Bruno recently told talkSPORT that the heavyweights of his era, such as Lewis, would "eat Tyson Fury for dinner." Lewis also told talkSPORT that he would have beaten Fury in his prime.

Check out Lewis' interview about Fury here:

Edited by Aziel Karthak