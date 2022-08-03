Gervonta Davis' ex-opponent Leo Santa Cruz warns Ryan Garcia about his KO power - "If Tank catches him, he could knock him out"

In an interview with Fight Hype, Leo Santa Cruz, a former opponent of Gervonta Davis, warned of 'Tank's knockout power as he preps for a potential battle against Ryan Garcia.

Santa Cruz explained what he saw in Davis that led him to believe he would have the upper hand in a match:

"'Tank', I think, has more skills. He's been more active and he throws more punches and he's there pushing you. And Ryan Garcia is trying to knock you out with the hook or one-two punches."

Santa Cruz and Davis shared the ring together in the fall of 2020. The match ended in the 6th round by knockout, and handed Santa Cruz his second professional loss. As someone who knows first hand the type of power 'Tank' weilds, he warned of the likelihood of a KO in this matchup:

"It's going to be a good fight, you know, but I think if 'Tank' catches him, he could knock him out. But also Ryan could hurt 'Tank' Davis, so it's a pretty even fight. If I had to bet something, I think I'm probably 'Tank' Davis."

There has been no official announcement of a matchup between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. However, tensions have risen between them following Davis' defeat of 'Rolly' Romero in May, leading to fans and fighters wanting to see them in the ring together.

Watch Leo Santa Cruz's interview here:

Mauricio Sulaiman responds to Ryan Garcia's comments about belts

Mauricio Sulaiman responded to Ryan Garcia's recent statement made on The DAZN Boxing Show about belts not really mattering. Garcia likened having a belt to wearing a chain, and all that really mattered was beating the guy who everyone thought it was not possible to beat.

Sulaiman, the WBC President, responded by saying he took Garcia's statement with a grain of salt, and that he was just acting his age. He mentioned he felt Garcia was saying belts didn't matter out of jealousy of his peers or as a defensive mechanism.

Sulaiman stated:

"I don't know if he really means that. I think it's just a protection statement about being jealous of whoever has the belt and him not being there yet."

Garcia posted this clip from his fight with Javier Fortuna:

