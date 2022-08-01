"That’s on you" - Ryan Garcia calls out Hasim Rahman Jr. for causing Jake Paul fight cancelation

Promising boxing star Ryan Garcia has called out Hasim Rahman Jr. for causing his fight against YouTube sensation Jake Paul to be canceled.

Rahman Jr. was scheduled to face Paul on August 6. However, it was announced this past weekend that Paul's team had canceled the fight due to weight requests from the other side.

The natural heavyweight admitted that he was unable to make the weight cut and therefore requested a higher cap, which was rejected by Paul. This ultimately led to the entire Madison Square Garden-held event being canceled.

While there's currently no further information on what Paul will look to do next, both fighters have taken to social media to give their own side of the story. This is, of course, the second fighter in a row not to make it to the ring to face 'The Problem Child' for the August 6 date, with England's Tommy Fury previously pulling out.

Following news of the cancelation, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter, writing:

"If you sign a contract to fight at a weight and then later decide you can’t bc reality hit you, then that’s on you. Don’t agree to something you knew you weren’t capable [of doing], and then expect for everyone to just oblige to your misstep."

Rahman Jr. then replied to Garcia's tweet:

"I told the truth. I didn’t pull out with some bs 'my minds not right for boxing' excuse. You’ve been a soft boy, get the f*** outta here."

'King Ry' finally replied by tweeting:

"Hard to get my thoughts right with things like this, I just said don’t sign something you can’t or are not capable [of] everything else you say is irrelevant to me. I’ll hold the insults. Carry on now."

View the Twitter back and forth below:

Hasim Rahman Jr.'s tweet was in reference to Ryan Garcia's mental health struggles

When Hasim Rahman Jr. fired back at the super-lightweight on Twitter, he suggested that Ryan Garcia's reason for his previous boxing break was an 'excuse'.

'King Ry' returned to the ring in April against Emmanuel Tagoe for what was his first fight since January 2021. The California-based fighter was out with a hand injury and then revealed that he was taking some time out of the ring to focus on his mental health.

During this period in the young fighter's life, he also parted ways with Canelo Alvarez and their shared trainer Eddy Reynoso.

