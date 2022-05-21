"A focused Tank is a dangerous Tank" - Leonard Ellerbe shares his excitement for Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero

Leonard Ellerbe has expressed his excitement for Gervonta Davis' upcoming fight against Rolly Romero. Davis and Romero are set to clash on May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The WBA 'regular' Lightweight Championship will be on the line, and one fighter will end up losing their unbeaten record.

Here's what Ellerbe posted on social media:

"Gervonta came to camp for this fight with his weight already down and ready to work. He knows you can never take any fighter for granted. A focused Tank is a dangerous Tank. Can't wait to see him and Romero bump!"

Leonard Ellerbe @LEllerbe @Gervontaa came to camp for this fight with his weight already down and ready to work. He knows you can never take any fighter for granted. A focused Tank is a dangerous Tank. Can’t wait to see him and @SignUp4KOs bump! @Gervontaa came to camp for this fight with his weight already down and ready to work. He knows you can never take any fighter for granted. A focused Tank is a dangerous Tank. Can’t wait to see him and @SignUp4KOs bump!

Gervonta Davis' contract with Mayweather Promotions is set to expire after this bout and it remains to be seen if the boxer from Baltimore renews. Romero is also signed with Floyd Mayweather and has a great opportunity to become a massive star by defeating 'Tank'.

In a recent interview with Fighthype.com, 'Rolly' stated that Davis is behaving in an ungrateful manner by not signing a new contract with Mayweather. He believes the former pound-for-pound king helped build 'Tank' and is largely responsible for his success.

Watch the full interview below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero

There has been no love lost between Davis and Romero, who have traded insults throughout the build-up to their fight. Both young and undefeated, we can expect a ferocious spectacle between these two ambitious boxers.

'Tank' is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision victory against Isaac Cruz back in December 2021. Cruz is widely considered to be one of the toughest fighters in the lightweight division and Davis had to dig deep to get the victory.

Meanwhile, Romero has been slightly less active and last fought in July 2021 against Anthony Yigit. Rolly captured a seventh round stoppage victory in a dominant performance.

With 26 professional fights, Davis is the more experienced fighter and has arguably beaten better opponents so far.

'Tank' has already claimed victories against a few former world champions such as Yuriorkis Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios. In contrast, Romero has only had 14 fights and has no experience in world title contests.

Regardless, both boxers have displayed phenomenal punching power in their career, and it is plausible that their fight could end in a knockout. At 5'8, 'Rolly' is the bigger man than the Davis who is only 5'5. Only time will tell whether his size advantage will make a difference.

Edited by Allan Mathew