"Mark my words" - Jake Paul gives his prediction for Liverpool vs. Brighton

Jake Paul has given his predictions for the Liverpool vs. Brighton game in the English Premier League (EPL). 'The Problem Child' recently got bit by the football bug and has been supporting the 'Reds' for a few months now.

He has expressed his love for the club and for their talisman forward Mohamed Salah on Twitter multiple times.

Moments before the start of the Merseyside club's fixture against Brighton, Paul gave his predictions for the match:

"Today The Big Red Machine gets back on track. Liverpool dominates Brighton. Mark my words."

Jake Paul gave his predictions for the match:

"Today The Big Red Machine gets back on track. Liverpool dominates Brighton. Mark my words."

Liverpool have had a rough last few games with just one win in their last three games. This season has seen the club suffer a loss against bitter rivals Manchester United and a 4-1 defeat to Napoli before the international break. Liverpool will look to get back in form against Brighton, who have had a great start to the season and are currently fourth in the Premier League.

After selling Sadio Mane in the transfer window, Liverpool have struggled to find much of an attacking threat. New signing Darwin Nunez is taking time to adjust to the fast-paced English top-flight league and has been unable to dish out consistent performances.

Jake Paul gives his Premier League top 10 predictions

At the start of the Premier League season, 'The Problem Child' gave his top-10 predictions . The self-proclaimed Liverpool fan predicted that the 'Reds' would top the table, winning the league, with Manchester City coming in second and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur filling up the Champions League spots in the top four.

Take a look at the tweet:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Tottenham

4. Man United

5. Chelsea

6. Arsenal

7. West Ham

8. Aston Villa

9. Newcastle

10. Leicester



He left Chelsea and Arsenal out of the top four, perhaps predictably in the case of the latter, since 'The Gunners' are his rival KSI's favorite team.

He left Chelsea and Arsenal out of the top four, perhaps predictably in the case of the latter, since 'The Gunners' are his rival KSI's favorite team. Unfortunately for Jake Paul, his predictions have faltered so far. Arsenal, on a brilliant run of form, are at the top of the table, most recently beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London Derby.

However, Paul's predictions of Manchester City in second place and Tottenham Hotspur in third have been spot on so far. With a lot more matches to go, and in an unpredictable league such as the EPL, it is next to impossible to predict how the rest of the season will play out.

