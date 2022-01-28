Logan Paul and Antonio Brown revisit their beef, claim they almost fought for $25 million 

Logan Paul and American football wide receiver Antonio Brown reflected on their rivalry, claiming they almost fought for $25 million.

Brown recently made an appearance on Paul's Impaulsive podcast. During his time there, the two talked about their past beef and how close they came to fighting each other. Logan Paul said:

"Yo, we have a crazy history... Four years ago, we were catching passes in Texas for some YouTube s*** and then, we almost fought once. That was odd."

The pair also discussed their heated interaction during a boxing event after-party. American rapper Rick Ross, who was present at the scene at the time, suggested the two fight each other for $25 million.

Watch the clip of Paul and Brown talking about their past below:

The rivalry between Paul and Brown began when the 33-year-old wide receiver uploaded a post on Twitter asking the YouTube star to "square up".

Paul fired back by taking a jibe at Brown's short stint with the New England Patriots.

Later, the two expressed interest in fighting each other in interviews, but the bout never came to fruition.

Logan Paul and KSI have launched a beverage company

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI have come together to launch a beverage company called Prime Hydration. The two made the announcement during an Instagram live session. Paul said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Prime Hydration. We are officially business partners. We are no longer rivals. And we have created a hydration beverage called Prime to rival some of the biggest companies on earth - Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade."

KSI added:

"We are against literally all the big companies. Us, little guys and this is just not a YouTube thing."

Seb @sebparkinson Logan Paul and KSI announced they’re going into business together to create a beverage company called Prime. Logan Paul and KSI announced they’re going into business together to create a beverage company called Prime. https://t.co/WfdTZ4v2Tq

'The Maverick' and KSI have competed against each other twice in the boxing ring. The two first fought in August 2018 in an amateur contest that ended in a majority draw.

Their second fight was a professional bout that took place in November 2019 at the Staples Center (now known as Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles, California. This time, KSI emerged victorious via a split decision.

