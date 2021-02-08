How close was Logan Paul to boxing NFL star Antonio Brown?

Youtuber Logan Paul was very close to fighting NFL star Antonio Brown in a celebrity boxing match last year. Talks first started when Antonio Brown tweeted at Logan Paul, asking him to square up. Logan Paul responded by taking a jibe at Brown's brief career with the New England Patriots.

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

The 25-year-old YouTuber has made headlines over the last couple of years for his internet feuds and celebrity boxing matches. After Logan Paul fought British YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur boxing match in 2018, the two had a professional rematch the following year.

Paul and KSI went the distance in a bout featuring six three-minute rounds. The British YouTuber was ruled the winner by a split decision.

Why Logan Paul was expected to fight Antonio Brown

Both Logan Paul and Antonio Brown have confirmed in different interviews that they were interested in getting into the ring against each other. Logan Paul said in an interview that he was interested in fighting Brown.

I'm (explete) serious, bro. You know how serious I take fighting. I love talking smack. I also love backing it up," Logan Paul told TMZ sports.

Antonio Brown was also seemingly interested in making the matchup happen. In an interview with Zach Frydenlund of Complex, he said:

"He was calling me out for a couple of months. He said he wanted to fight me and that he's down to fight."

Logan Paul then went on to drop a diss track titled 'Going Broke' which features footage of him in the boxing ring amid a littany of insults aimed at Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown is a wide receiver who has previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders and was dropped from the New England Patriots amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. After being a free agent for a long time, Brown had resumed his NFL career with the Buccanneers.