Will Antonio Brown play in the Super Bowl LV?

Antonio Brown has been a vital player for the Bucs this season. This exciting Super bowl match-up features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs; they will compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy in the final game of the 2020-2021 NFL season.

The question is: will Antonio Brown recover from his injury in time?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to have their wide receiver Antonio Brown in time for Super Bowl LV.

Sources tell @diannaESPN that Le'Veon Bell, Sammy Watkins, Antonio Brown and Antoine Winfield Jr. are expected to be healthy for the Super Bowl.



Sources also tell me Jordan Whitehead underwent a shoulder MRI yesterday and they’re taking it day by day. https://t.co/nn7hnkVPJY — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 26, 2021

Antonio Brown was out of the NFC Championship to win over the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury.

Antonio Brown has been ruled out for NFC championship game with a knee injury.



Is this a significant loss for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers? pic.twitter.com/WTLmGEwcvp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2021

Antonio Brown, who directed Tampa Bay in targets for the final five weeks of the regular season, sustained a knee injury during the divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. He missed practice last week and wasn't able to make the trip to Green Bay, and his team believed he wasn't as far along as they had expected in his recovery; they deemed that a plane ride would be difficult and could cause further swelling, worsening his injury.

Antonio Brown even caught a 36-yard touchdown in the wild-card game against Washington.

Tom Brady hits a wide-open Antonio Brown for a 36-yard touchdown, but the PAT is blocked. #Bucs up 9-0 on #WashingtonFootball. #TBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/Vu6Rjsq9ux — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) January 10, 2021

Antonio Brown ended the season with three intense games where he caught 20 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

Antonio Brown's difficult road

In 2019 Antonio Brown was impressive enough to incite a trade to the Oakland Raiders but didn't make it through week one.

The New England Patriots picked him up for week two but he played in only one game before getting released because of a civil lawsuit. The wide receiver was accused of rape by his former trainer.

He didn't play for the rest of the 2019 season.

Brown continued to run into legal trouble as an NFL free agent. There were more accusations of sexual assault and an arrest for battery and burglary charges against a moving truck driver.

The NFL suspended Antonio Brown for the first eight games of the 2020 season.

His brief time with Tom Brady and Patriots was to his benefit because once he was eligible, he signed with the Buccaneers.

Brown ended the 2020 season on a much higher note than it began with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games as a valuable member of the Buccaneer's offense.