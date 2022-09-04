"Stand a small chance" - KSI's trainer reacts to Logan Paul and Mike Majlak saying Jake Paul will beat him 

Logan Paul and co-host Mike Majlak spoke about a potential fight between KSI and Jake Paul in the recent edition of their Impaulspod podcast. The pair, close to British YouTuber KSI, stated that at this moment in time, the American is much better than 'The Nightmare'. Majlak said:

"If you put JJ and Jake Paul in a ring today, Jake Paul wins that fight. That doesn't mean that in a year, or in 6 months or whatever, that that outcome is still the same prediction for me."

Logan Paul added:

"JJ didn't call Jake [Paul] out, it looks like he wants to oil up his machine a little more, get some more experience, get some more experience under his belt before he fights Jake."

KSI and Deji's personal trainer, Leon Willis, responded to the clip posted by Impaulsive Clips on Twitter, who warningly said:

"You stand a small chance against KSI but not the Nightmare!"

'The Maverick' [Logan Paul] and 'The Nightmare' have developed a unique relationship and have gotten quite close to each other. However, the former has made it very clear that if the Brit does end up fighting his younger brother, there's no doubt he'll be supporting the 'The Problem Child.'

Take a look at the tweet:

Logan Paul releases his last 99 Originals project in "zero-gravity"

Logan Paul has released the final piece of his 99 Originals Project.

99 Originals is an art project that Paul took up over the course of 99 days. He travelled 84,000 miles and clicked thousands of polaroids. In the end, he selected 99 polaroids to be auctioned off as NFTs.

In a recent post on Twitter, he explained the story behind his latest original:

"There's a plane that takes you up into the air and then divebombs, so it feels like the passengers are floating...Rented out the entire thing and brought along the 3000 polaroids that I had already taken."

Although the 99 Originals Project has come to an end, Paul reassured his fans that he would keep creating more polaroids to be sold as NFTs.

Take a look at the tweet:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 4,000 Polaroids in ZERO GRAVITY 🤯 4,000 Polaroids in ZERO GRAVITY 🤯 https://t.co/XcjuscBW7b

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85