"The epitome" - Logan Paul rents out an entire airplane to capture his last 99 Originals piece in zero gravity 

Logan Paul rented out an entire airplane for his latest 99 Originals photo.

The 99 Originals project is a Polaroid project 'The Maverick' undertook last year. He traveled 84,000 miles around the globe in 99 days and took over 4,000 polaroids. In the end, he picked out 99 of them to launch as NFTs and sell on Liquid Marketplace, one of his business ventures.

After successfully selling 98 Originals, he released his last original number 99. In order to create the 99th photo, he rented out an entire airplane to capture the photo in zero gravity. He explained in a video:

"There's a plane that takes you up into the air and then divebombs, so it feels like the passengers are floating...Rented out the entire thing and brought along the 3000 polaroids that I had already taken."

He added:

"My goal was to throw all of them in the air when we were at the peak of the parabola, weightless and I'd be floating around in the centre of my work, taking a polaroid. And wow..the epitome of this project"

The last 99 Original has already been sold at auction for 27.13 Eth ($42k USD). Although the 99 Originals project is now over, Paul has stated that he will continue the idea and keep taking more polaroid photos.

'The Maverick' has managed to build an extensive community that kept his NFT project alive during one of the greatest slumps in NFT history.

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 4,000 Polaroids in ZERO GRAVITY 🤯 4,000 Polaroids in ZERO GRAVITY 🤯 https://t.co/XcjuscBW7b

Logan Paul recreates Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian man for 99 Originals

Logan Paul recreated Leonardo Da Vinci's famous Vitruvian man for his Polaroid project 99 Originals. The Vitruvian man is inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius. The drawing depicts a male figure in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart, simultaneously inscribed in a circle and square. The man's wingspan is the same measure as his height.

Here's how Logan Paul recreated it:

"As an homage to him, I wanted to make the Vitruvian Woman. I happen to have a friend who is perfect for this, her name is Casey... This photo was so intricate and there were so many details and things that had to go right..."

He added:

"Using the double exposure effect on the Polaroid made it look like the Vitruvian Man. And sure enough, four photos in we got the perfect one. Casey is now officially the Vitruvian Woman."

Logan Paul is not yet done with his 99 Originals project and will look to release more polaroids despite ending his project. The response he has received from this project has motivated him to keep it going.

Take a look at the video:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul “The Vitruvian Woman”

Inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci “The Vitruvian Woman”Inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci https://t.co/KhxSZNtaxQ

