"Vitruvian Woman" - Logan Paul recreates Leonardo da Vinci's famous Vitruvian Man for 99 Originals

Logan Paul recreated a famous work by Leonardo da Vinci for his latest 99 Originals piece. The Renaissance artist created a drawing called the Vitruvian Man, inspired by the writings of the ancient Roman architect Vitruvius. The drawing depicts a male figure in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart, simultaneously inscribed in a circle and square.

The picture shows the proportions of the human body and this is what Paul tried to recreate using a Polaroid. Here's what he had to say in a video uploaded to Twitter:

"As an homage to him, I wanted to make the Vitruvian Woman. I happen to have a friend who is perfect for this, her name is Casey... This photo was so intricate and there were so many details and things that had to go right... Using the double exposure effect on the Polaroid made it look like the Vitruvian Man. And sure enough, four photos in we got the perfect one. Casey is now officially the Vitruvian Woman."

Logan Paul took the photo for his 99 Originals project.

99 Originals is a series of 99 polaroids that the YouTuber took over the course of six months. He traveled the world and clicked thousands of photos to get his perfect 99 polaroids. After releasing each piece for auction, he uploads a video about the backstory of the photo, his inspiration for it, or the process of taking the photo.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul “The Vitruvian Woman”

Inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci “The Vitruvian Woman”Inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci https://t.co/KhxSZNtaxQ

Logan Paul calls out Dillon Danis as KSI teases a Prime Squad boxing event in January

KSI teased a Prime Squad boxing card in January after squad member JiDion tweeted out saying he wanted to fight Joe Weller.

In response to the tweet, the Brit tagged Logan Paul and asked him about his thoughts on a Prime Squad boxing event. In response to 'JJ's tweet, Paul took the opportunity to call out his longtime rival Dillon Danis:

"As long as I get to fuck up @dillondanis"

Following his recent wins over Swarmz and Pineda, KSI revealed that he wants to return to the ring in January. Paul, on the other hand, has not fought in over a year with his last fight coming against Floyd Mayweather in June last year. 'The Maverick' has now joined the WWE, but he still seems interested in returning to the boxing ring eventually.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham