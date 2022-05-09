Logan Paul and Beeple launch NFT auction to aid Ukraine War relief effort

Logan Paul has announced on Twitter that he has partnered with Beeple to auction off an NFT to help in relief aid for the Ukraine War.

The 24 hour auction is currently live, with perks including receiving the NFT and a polaroid and a 1/99 membership and voting rights in OriginalsDAO (a Logan Paul company). 100% of the earnings will go to the relief effort.

As many people know, multiple cities have been decimated in the war in Ukraine, and countless lives have been lost in their fight to remain a democratic nation.

'The Maverick's NFT bid will send aid to the country to help in their continual relief effort.

(bid here) #1 ORIGINAL_ONE feat. @Beeple24h Auction LIVE nowPerks:- Holder receives NFT & physical 1/1 Polaroid- 100% of proceeds donated to Ukraine War relief effort- 1/99 Membership & Voting Right in @OriginalsDAO originals.com (bid here) #1 ORIGINAL_ONE feat. @Beeple 🚨 24h Auction LIVE now 🚨Perks:- Holder receives NFT & physical 1/1 Polaroid- 100% of proceeds donated to Ukraine War relief effort- 1/99 Membership & Voting Right in @OriginalsDAOoriginals.com (bid here) https://t.co/ZI4CE3X8Up

Logan Paul's boxing career

Logan Paul, who first became famous on YouTube with his brother Jake Paul, made an entrance into the world of boxing in 2019 against fellow YouTuber KSI.

The pair fought twice before Paul moved on to stepping into the ring with one of the biggest names in boxing history: Floyd Mayweather. The pair fought in an exhibition bout last year.

While it has been a while since fans have seen Paul in the ring, it is his younger brother, Jake, who has taken a more serious interest in professional boxing and has a 5-0 record.

Unfortunately, it seems the elder Paul brother's boxing career may be over, as he discussed on his podcast Impaulsive. The YouTuber confessed that he broke his hand in a drunken incident in Hamburg, Germany.

He revealed to a live audience that he shattered the third metacarpal joint in his hand, which is a very important joint for mobility:

"For boxers, this is a career ending injury. But I was like, whatever, I'll just make vlogs again."

So it does not seem that fans will see Logan Paul back in the ring any time soon. Interestingly, Paul transition to the pro wrestling ring this year instead.

You can watch the full podcast episode here:

Edited by John Cunningham