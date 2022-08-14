Watch: Logan Paul catches a 'UFO' on polaroid in his latest '99 Originals' piece

Logan Paul has supposedly caught a 'UFO' on Polaroid. 'The Maverick' recently released his latest 99 Originals piece titled 'Stonehenge'. For the piece, the YouTuber-turned-boxer visited the famous Stonehenge in England earlier this year. In a video he released on Twitter, he explained what he saw in one of the photos he clicked. Logan stated:

"There are these giant stones that are like stacked on top of each other in the middle of a field and no one knows for sure how they got there. People speculate that maybe it was extraterrestrial life. And I'm looking through the photos we had taken and I'm seeing one where the sun is hitting the monument perfectly. And it's cool, but I glance at it again and in the top left where it's kinda like over-exposed on the clouds, looks like the shape of a flying saucer."

After looking at the picture again, Paul and his friends became ecstatic and began running around. This is the fifty-first piece in his 99 Originals project. 'The Maverick' released the project earlier this year, which has done extremely well. The project began last year, following his fight against Mayweather, and he clicked thousands of Polaroids over the span of six months.

He decided to release the best 99 out of these Polaroids and turn them into NFTs so he can put them up for auction on Liquid Marketplace, his business venture.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Did I catch a UFO on camera? Did I catch a UFO on camera? https://t.co/rywmUnogs5

Logan Paul asks Jake Paul for his blessing to fight Andrew Tate

Logan Paul seems keen on fighting Andrew Tate in a boxing match. He first called out the former Kickboxing Champion in Mike Majlak's YouTube video. Following which, while he was on his Impaulsive podcast alongside his brother Jake Paul, he spoke about the internet personality and even asked his younger brother for his blessings to fight Tate:

"With your blessing, can I beat the s**t out of Andrew f***ing Tate?"

Jake Paul replied saying:

"100%, yeah. I don't think he would fight us."

To which 'The Maverick' retorted:

"Come on, he's the Top G."

Andrew Tate does not seem too keen on fighting either of the Paul brothers. While on his own podcast, he responded to the call-outs, saying he wants to buy 'The Maverick' a Bugatti since he's clearly 'broke'.

Watch the clip from the podcast below:

Yamzies @YamziesTV @LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. .@LoganPaul and @jakepaul wanting to fight @CobraTateG is like when the hero has to team up with the Season 1 villain to defeat the Season 2 villain. https://t.co/yVPWMuufVm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal