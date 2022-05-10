"It's f***ing sick" - Logan Paul teases new $28 million mansion in Puerto Rico 

Logan Paul confirmed that he bought a new mansion in Puerto Rico. 'The Maverick' shifted to the Caribbean island last year and lived in a huge bungalow. In the latest episode of The Night Shift, his best friend Mike Majlak's YouTube channel, he confirmed that he has purchased a new house.

While his house was being built, 'The Maverick' was temporarily staying in a mansion on rent. The Night Shift host, who is currently staying in Los Angeles, was so stunned by the mansion that he told Paul he was considering shifting to Puerto Rico. 'The Maverick' replied saying:

"Wait till you see my new house."

Paul continued saying:

"I bought a house and it's being built right now. It's f***ing sick"

Majlak then asked him if that house was "sicker" than the mansion he was currently staying in, and Paul said it was. The mansion that the YouTuber was staying in was a massive house with 34 beds, an outdoor pool and garden area. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was paying $57,000 a month to stay at that mansion while his new mansion was being built.

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez to fight Jake Paul next

Logan Paul called out Canelo Alvarez following his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol. The Mexican fought Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 7. The WBA Light Heavyweight champion dominated Canelo for twelve rounds and secured a unanimous decision victory. Following his loss to the Russian, the Paul brothers had a field day at the Mexican's expense.

Jake Paul posted a series of videos talking about why he thinks he can beat Canelo. 'The Maverick', on the other hand, tweeted out saying:

"alright canelo time to fight jake paul"

'The Problem Child' has been talking about fighting Canelo Alvarez in about three years. After the Mexican lost to Bivol, he now feels that he has a better chance to beat the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion. It will be interesting to see how Canelo bounces back from his loss and if Jake Paul manages to secure a fight against him in the future.

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Edited by Allan Mathew