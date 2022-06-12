Logan Paul drops training video after Jake Paul's fight announcement 

Logan Paul decided to tease fans with a clip of himself training shortly after his brother Jake Paul announced his return to the squared circle.

'The Maverick' has been out of the ring since his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last June. Despite going eight rounds with 'Money', Logan Paul has been quiet on returning to the boxing ring.

His brother Jake, however, has been the opposite of quiet. 'The Problem Child' has become one of the biggest stars in the sport, having earned viral knockouts over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. The 25-year-old recently announced his return to the ring on social media.

Jake Paul will fight at Madison Square Garden in August. However, 'The Maverick' is still yet to announce his return to the ring, over a year after his fight with Mayweather. That said, he wants fans to know that he's still in training.

Logan Paul uploaded a video of himself training to Instagram Stories. The 27-year-old showcased firepower as he landed heavy shots while his trainer held pads. Although Paul has never scored a knockout in his boxing career, he appears to possess formidable punching power.

See Logan Paul's training video below:

When will Logan Paul return to the ring?

'The Maverick' has been busy since his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last June.

That outing, while not ending in an official victory, was still a solid showing for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He earned the respect of many fans and pundits for going eight rounds with the undefeated Hall of Famer. Now, a year out of the ring, Paul still doesn't have a date for a return.

However, it's hard to blame Paul for not returning to boxing, given all of his out-of-the-ring activities. 'The Maverick' has been busy inside the wrestling ring and has also been heavily involved with cryptocurrency and NFTs. He's also the host of the popular Impaulsive podcast.

As for a return to boxing, one could perhaps expect Paul to compete near the end of the year. He's recently healed from a broken hand and has shown an interest in facing Mike Tyson and fellow influencer Whindersson Nunes. However, neither fight has come to fruition as of now.

With Paul back in training, fans could expect an announcement of his return soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far