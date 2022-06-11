Jake Paul announces 'back-to-back main events' at Madison Square Garden alongside Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul has just announced some big changes to his next boxing bout. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will now be headlining Madison Square Gardon on August 6 alongside Amanda Serrano.

Paul had originally announced plans for an August 13 return. Now he'll hold his first fight of 2022 a week earlier. The announcement came without opponents for Paul or Serrano. On Instagram, Paul wrote:

"We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @mostvaluablepromotions"

Most Valuable Promotions is Jake Paul's fight promotion company, and Amanda Serrano is MVP's second biggest star after Paul.

Paul featured Serrano on the undercard of his two bouts against Tyron Woodley and then promoted a fight against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in April that became the biggest fight in women's boxing history. While Serrano lost an extremely close split decision to Taylor, it was an epic fight that elevated both womens' status.

This was the point in the 5th where Serrano cornered Taylor and started whuppin her https://t.co/6tbc9FBe1f

Now the big question is who Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano will fight. Following the first bout against Katie Taylor, there were talks of an immediate rematch in Ireland. Negotiations have hit an impasse though, and Taylor is reportedly looking at fighting former UFC champion Holly Holm.

As for Paul, he's shared a long list of possible opponents but hasn't tipped his hand on who he'll choose. He'll have to make a decision soon as August 6 is now less than two months away.

Eddie Hearn claims Jake Paul is in talks to fight Tommy Fury next

According to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Paul's next opponent is likely to be Tommy Fury. In a recent interview, Hearn said:

“He’s [Jake Paul] fighting on August 13 and but I’ve just heard it’s Tommy Fury. Sorry for announcing, I just heard it's Tommy Fury but I’m sure nothing’s official.”

Fury is an 8-0 pro boxer best known for being heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's little brother, and for his appearance on the British reality show Love Island. Paul and Fury were originally set to fight in December 2021, but Fury withdrew with a rib injury. Paul would go on to rematch and knock out Tyron Woodley instead.

Austin @Austin_WVU #PaulWoodley As much as I hate Jake Paul this fake body shot was absolutely gorgeous… slowed it down so y’all can see the split second that he used to trick Tyron Woodley into dropping his hands. beautiful shot… still waiting to see Jake get dropped. Woodley gets KO’d… #boxing As much as I hate Jake Paul this fake body shot was absolutely gorgeous… slowed it down so y’all can see the split second that he used to trick Tyron Woodley into dropping his hands. beautiful shot… still waiting to see Jake get dropped. Woodley gets KO’d… #boxing #PaulWoodley https://t.co/my2AzCjyo1

While Tommy Fury failed the generate much interest stateside in the lead up to their original date, a win over 'TNT' would allow Paul to say he's beaten a proper pro boxer. Up to now he's faced a YouTuber, an NBA player, and two MMA fighters.

T @tiabinghamx have I really just witnessed Tommy Fury try and cut ice apart with a butter knife🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #loveisland have I really just witnessed Tommy Fury try and cut ice apart with a butter knife🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ #loveisland https://t.co/5Dw4wu14IA

