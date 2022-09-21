"A little too tough" - Logan Paul reveals he almost fought Anderson Silva and expresses concern for Jake Paul

Logan Paul revealed that he almost signed a contract to fight Anderson Silva before his younger brother Jake Paul did.

'The Problem Child' is currently set to fight the UFC legend on Saturday, October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This fight is arguably 'The Problem Child's' toughest test yet, despite the fact that Silva is 47 years old.

In a recent video with Mike Majlak, his best friend, 'The Maverick' was backstage at the Paul vs. Silva press conference in Los Angeles. He spoke about the fight:

"This is a tough fight, as his brother, I don't love it. It might be a little too tough."

'The Maverick' believes the fight against Anderson Silva may be a little too tough for his younger brother. 'The Problem Child' is looking for his sixth professional win and will look to maintain his unbeaten record.

'The Spider' is also unbeaten and is a formidable opponent despite his age. He defeated Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr. since transitioning from MMA to boxing.

Jake Paul claimed during his press conference that although he loves Anderson Silva, he will have to "respectfully" knock him out. Silva retorted, saying he does not think that will happen.

Logan Paul tells comedian Michael Blackson that Floyd Mayweather has not paid him a few million

Logan Paul brought on Michael Blackson as the latest guest for his Impaulsive podcast. The comedian spoke about everything from his rise to fame to the darkest time of his life.

Co-host Mike Majlak asked Blackson if he was familiar with any of Jake and Logan Paul's work. The Ghanaian replied asking whether 'The Maverick' had fought Floyd Mayweather.

He even asked Paul if Mayweather paid him to lose the fight. Logan Paul asked the comedian to tell Floyd Mayweather to pay him:

"Well, f***ing tell him to pay me bro."

Michael Blackson replied saying:

"How much he owe you?"

Paul then said:

"Probably between 2 to 3 (million dollars)"

The comedian was backing his good friend Floyd Mayweather, saying he was a good person. Paul then quickly changed the topic to not make his guest talk about the Mayweather situation.

