“Floyd was able to stop him from falling down” - Top WWE Star on Logan Paul’s performance during controversial boxing match

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns mocked Logan Paul's performance during his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in June last year.

Logan Paul will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5th at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. This match will mark Logan's third WWE match and will also be his first time challenging for a title.

In an interview, Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves asked The Tribal Chief how he would tackle Paul as he survived the boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, during their exhibition fight.

"Floyd was able to stop him from falling down on the mat, you know what I mean, when he cracked him... But I’m not nice man, Mayweather is nice. I’m much bigger, I’m much stronger, and I’m not nice like Mayweather. We ain’t about to just have an ex… like an exhibition, I’m gonna go out there and smash him," Roman Reigns said. [02:27 - 02:48]

Roman Reigns on how his family would react if he lost to Logan Paul

During the same interview with Behind The Gloves, The Tribal Chief mentioned that his family looks up to him and trusts that he will carry the Anoa'i family legacy.

If he loses to a YouTuber, then that would be an embarrassment to his family considering their previous accomplishments in the pro wrestling industry.

"I got a whole company that rides on my, I got a whole bloodline, a legacy, I got elders who look to me to carry this family name. And how do I go back to my father, my uncle Paul and tell them that Logan Paul beat me, Logan Paul took the key to the kingdom? First of all, “Son, who’s Logan Paul?” My dad and uncle ain’t gonna know who he is and then I’m gonna have to show’em a picture and that ain’t gonna be good,” Roman Reigns said. [02:48 - 03:19]

The Tribal Chief has been a champion for over two years, making it the longest reign in the modern WWE era. Will he continue to be a champion after WWE Crown Jewel? We will have to wait and see.

Do you think the YouTuber would be the one to dethrone Roman? Let us know in the comments section below.

