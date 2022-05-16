Watch: Logan Paul and KSI go bald for their PRIME

Logan Paul and KSI recently went bald for their company Prime Hydration. The pair are the face of the brand Prime Hydration and have come together to sell their product. In their latest promotional video for the company, the pair wore bald caps over their head to make it seem as though they went bald. The reasoning behind going bald was something Paul came up with:

"All right bro, so I've been thinking. I think we take Prime to the next level. Think about this, what do the most successful people in the world have in common?"

KSI replied asking whether it was dedication. Paul said no and then continued:

"No bro, think about like Jeff Bezos, think about like Michael Jordan, Dr. Phil, these type of people, what do they have in common? To me, it's so obvious."

KSI looked confused because he did not know what 'The Maverick' was referring to. The scene then cuts to the pair driving around sporting their bald caps in a Prime Hydration truck with images of their bald faces on the side of the truck. They then go up to random people's houses and ask them to try Prime and give away free bottles of Prime to them.

Fans love to see Logan Paul and KSI create more content together and are begging for more.

Logan Paul warns Floyd Mayweather that he promises to take him to court

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather has still not paid him for their exhibition fight that they had in June 2021. 'The Maverick' fought 'Money' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in an eight-round exhibition fight. The whole event was organized and promoted by Mayweather's company, Mayweather Promotions. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul spoke about how he intends to take the 45-year-old to court:

"No he has not paid me in full that is a fact. I'm short a few million."

He continued:

"Nah, we're taking this to the court. Do I look serious lady? Really? Nah I'm f***ing with you. I'm not f***ing with you, yeah we're taking him to court. See you in the courtroom, congrats you're going to prison Floyd."

Paul was attending the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City when a reporter from TMZ interviewed him. It will be interesting to see if 'The Maverick' does end up taking Mayweather to court.

