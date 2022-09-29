Logan Paul and his trainer Milton Lacroix distributed food and water supplies during water cut-off in the wake of hurricane Fiona

Logan Paul and his trainer Milton Lacroix provided food and water to Hurricane Fiona-stricken Puerto Rican citizens.

Hurricane Fiona hit the Caribbean Island on September 18 and almost immediately wiped out the electricity and water supply throughout the island. 'The Maverick' was not in Puerto Rico when the Hurricane hit, but as soon as he returned, he helped with the relief efforts.

Take a look at Paul's Snapchat story during the water cut-off:

AdamStanton @Adamstanton23 Since @LoganPaul “lives in Puerto Rico “ wonder why he can’t use his huge platform to raise awareness and help the island recover 🤦‍♂️ Since @LoganPaul “lives in Puerto Rico “ wonder why he can’t use his huge platform to raise awareness and help the island recover 🤦‍♂️‼️ https://t.co/5pm7HmDMKU

Logan Paul's boxing coach Milton Lacroix uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram of the YouTuber turned boxer distributing food, water, and other supplies to the most affected areas:

"Last week we volunteered with @globalempowermentmission who helped bring aid by giving food, water, & toiletries to over 1,000 families in the Utuado and Jayuya region in Puerto Rico. Our hopes and prayers continue to go out to those who are affected by the hurricane."

Take a look at the post:

The island has still not completely recovered from the damage caused by hurricane Maria in 2017. Thousands of Puerto Rican homes still have no electricity or water supply to their homes. Moreover, 80% of the island's agricultural produce has been destroyed by the hurricane.

Residents are calling for severe changes to be made to ensure the safety of the island's residents rather than gentrifiers.

When and why did Logan Paul move to Puerto Rico?

Back in February 2021, Logan Paul announced his shock decision to move to the US territory of Puerto Rico. It is a little over a thousand miles off the coast of Miami.

He announced his decision on his Impaulsive podcast, and explained the reason behind such a drastic change. At the time he lived in Los Angeles, the city where he made his name as one of the biggest YouTubers.

He explained some of the reasons why he wanted to leave The City of Dreams:

"So, I feel like people are wondering, 'Why Puerto Rico?', right? Like, how random. Taxes. It's one vertical. It's a big one. Yeah, I mean, it's getting crazy here in California, you know. Paying taxes, and for what, because the potholes in the streets are not fixed. Homeless people everywhere. A dearth of employment. I don't know, I just don't love it."

Shortly after Logan Paul shifted to Puerto Rico, his brother Jake Paul followed suit and shifted to the island. The brothers now live and train for their boxing and WWE fights on the island, away from any and all distractions stemming from city life.

Take a look at the video uploaded by Paul:

