Why did Logan Paul move to Puerto Rico?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul announced in February 2021 that he would be shifting to Puerto Rico from his home in California.

He did so for a variety of reasons, which he stated in an episode of his podcast, 'Impaulsive'. As soon as he made his announcement, Paul was asked by his friends why the Caribbean island was his territory of choice.

In response, Logan Paul said that he had his doubts about Puerto Rico and was worried about living in a 'third-world' nation. Nevertheless, he fell in love with the place when he went scouting.

Logan Paul also said that the place gave him a lot of "senior year vibes," welcoming the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

He also revealed that he was looking for a change in his living situation and even tried looking for new houses in L.A. However, that was before he went to Puerto Rico.

Furthermore, Paul listed various reasons as to why he wanted to move away from L.A. entirely. He said-

"So, I feel like people are wondering, 'Why Puerto Rico?', right? Like, how random. Taxes. It's one vertical. It's a big one. Yeah, I mean, it's getting crazy here in California, you know. Paying taxes, and for what, because the potholes in the streets are not fixed. Homeless people everywhere. A dearth of employment. I don't know, I just don't love it."

Also read: Logan Paul slammed by Puerto Ricans over tax exemptions

What other places did Logan Paul consider moving to before deciding upon Puerto Rico?

Over the course of the podcast, Logan Paul said that he visited Miami and Texas to look for alternative places to move to within the USA.

His brother, Jake Paul, moved to Miami to train for his boxing career. However, the city did not call to Logan Paul as it did his brother.

Meanwhile, taking the example of Joe Rogan, Logan Paul considered moving to Texas, but he dropped the idea, claiming that he felt like it was in "the middle of almost nowhere." Nonetheless, he did point out that both Miami and Texas did not have the state-law problems that L.A. did.

Logan said that the move to Puerto Rico would help him give his undivided attention to boxing.

"Puerto Rico makes sense because you enter training camp for two-to-three months straight at a time where you can't do anything anyways. I can't go out and enjoy nightlife, I can't go out and enjoy the LA nightlife. Zoning in twice a year for four to six months is nice. And it's nice to do it in Dorado aka fuc***g heaven on earth."

Watch the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast here:

Also read: Where was Logan Paul born and is he from Puerto Rico?

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard