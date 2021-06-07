Where was Logan Paul born and is he from Puerto Rico?

Logan Paul was born in Westlake, Ohio, and is not from Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory in the United States of America. Paul was born on April 1, 1995, to parents Gregory Allan Paul and Pamela Ann Stepnick and grew up in Ohio with his younger brother Jake Paul, who was born two years later.

Logan Paul attended Westlake High School, qualifying for the state-level Ohio High School Athletic Association's 2013 Division I Wrestling Individual Championships.

Paul started creating internet videos at the age of ten for a YouTube channel called Zoosh. By the time Paul attended college, his YouTube channel had attained a modest following via the social media platform Vine.

Logan Paul majored in Industrial Engineering at Ohio University before dropping out in 2014 to pursue a career as a full-time social media entertainer in Los Angeles.

Why is Logan Paul moving to Puerto Rico?

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

I’m leaving California... ✌🏼

watch or departhttps://t.co/WwGbUAU4hG pic.twitter.com/uQEXHqIRZs — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 16, 2021

Logan Paul recently announced that he is planning on moving to Puerto Rico, adding to the list of YouTube celebrities moving out of California in recent times. In an episode of his own podcast, 'Impaulsive' dating back to February, Logan Paul said:

"I'm moving to Puerto Rico. I was there this past week kind of scouting it out. I've been fiending for a change in my life. And I think I got that bug that bit me, that is biting everyone leaving LA, and I finally got it."

However, the elder Paul sibling might have ulterior motives for moving to the Caribbean island, which he called "heaven on earth." Puerto Rico, staggering under a prolonged economic downturn, bankruptcy, and steady population decline, provides steep tax breaks for people with certain kinds of income.

Hence this could be the primary reason for Logan Paul to follow in the footsteps of companies such as HP Inc. and billionaires such as Elon Musk, who have said they are leaving California. Explaining the move, Logan Paul said:

"It’s crazy here in California, paying taxes, and for what? The streets are not fixed, homeless people everywhere, a dearth of employment, Covid not handled. I don’t love it.”

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari