"The pinnacle of light painting" - Logan Paul recreates Rainbow Road from Mario Kart in the latest 99 Original

Logan Paul recreated the famous Rainbow Road track from Mario Kart using light painting for his latest 99 Originals piece. The 99 Originals project is a Polaroid project that Paul undertook after his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He traveled the world, clicked thousands of polaroids in the span of six months in order to come out with the best 99 of them.

His latest Polaroid is 'The Pinnacle' of his light painting experience and it took him months to create it:

"By far the hardest photo in this collection to take. This was the pinnacle of our light painting experiment... So I really wanted to test my skills and recreate the rainbow road we all know and love from Mario Kart, took us months and I'm literally my last attempt before I went insane and honestly I think we just got lucky this night, because we had attempted it so many times."

He continued:

"Mario Kart, Nintendo, that's why it's number 64. Rainbow Road, I'm obsessed with it."

In order to click the photo, Paul took cardboard cut-outs of all the Mario characters and placed them in one line. He then attached tubes of light to the back of his golf cart and drove in a straight line ahead of the cut-outs.

Take a look at the video posted by Paul:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul remember Rainbow Road from Mario Kart? remember Rainbow Road from Mario Kart? 🌈 https://t.co/n4YwePD8m0

Markiplier tells Logan Paul how he earned $38 million from YouTube

Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Edward Fischbach, is a YouTuber from Honolulu, Hawaii. Fischbach is one of the highest paid YouTubers on the platform and when he appeared on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, he spoke to Logan Paul about how he earned $35 million off the platform:

"My merch that I do, that goes straight to charity. So I made that commitment like, a few years ago... [I earn] mostly [through] ad rev, brand deals, I know something that I'm forgetting, but again, this is how not closely I look at the money. I have investments that I make and they've done well."

'Maverick' himself is one of the most famous YouTubers on the platform, after making the switch from Vine to YouTube back in 2015. He now earns through his various businesses and investments.

Watch the podcast below:

