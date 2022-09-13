"My girl's fav" - Logan Paul reveals his girlfriend Nina Agdal's favorite Prime flavor

Logan Paul has revealed his girlfriend Nina Agdal's favorite Prime flavor. Prime Hydration is a company that launched on January 4 with Paul and KSI being business partners and the faces of the brand. The Hydration company recently released their latest flavor of the drink called Meta Moon. The company's Instagram account posted a photo unveiling the product:

"META MOON. A flavor so good, we can’t even describe it. Take your hydration to the next level & try it yourself"

Paul responded to the announcement in the comments section, saying:

"My girl’s fav"

This is the first time Paul has officially stated that he is dating someone following his very public breakup with Josie Canseco back in 2020. Rumors of 'The Maverick' and his new beau Nina Agdal were rampant after the pair were spotted multiple times all across London enjoying private dates and even going on a run together. Agdal is a Danish model best known for her work on Sports Illustrated.

Other than holding the coveted position of being a Sports Illustrated model, she also shot to fame when she was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Logan Paul and Agdal recently enjoyed a vacation to Greece together, before heading back to 'The Maverick's' house in Puerto Rico.

Take a look at the post:

Logan Paul and Jake Paul recreate photo with Anderson Silva at Los Angeles press conference taken 13 years ago

Logan Paul and Jake Paul had a wholesome moment with Anderson Silva during the press conference for Paul vs. Silva in Los Angeles. 'The Problem Child' and 'The Spider' held their first press conference for their October 29 fight at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. After the press conference, the Paul brothers recreated a childhood photo with the 47-year-old.

The photo in question is a picture of the Paul brothers standing alongside 'The Spider' who had a chance encounter when the Brazilian showed up for a local MMA fight in Ohio. 'The Maverick' posted the picture on Twitter with the caption:

"13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird"

Jake Paul is now looking to get his sixth consecutive boxing win and maintain his perfect boxing record against one of the greatest MMA fighters to have ever lived. Although he is 47-year-old, Silva still managed to beat Tito Ortiz and Julio César Chávez Jr. after transitioning from MMA to boxing.

Take a look at the tweet by Logan Paul:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird https://t.co/oAwB9jHBV0

