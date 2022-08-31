"It wasn't quite me"- Logan Paul reveals why he didn't post the call-out video he made for Andrew Tate

Logan Paul had a call-out video ready for controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. However, he decided against posting it online because he felt it wasn't true to himself.

Ever since Andrew Tate started going viral a couple of months ago, he has caught the eye of some of the biggest social media creators in the world, like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI. Moreover, his background in combat sports has led them to consider a possible boxing match against 'Cobra' as well.

Interestingly, 'The Maverick' was quite serious about his pursuit of wanting to fight Andrew Tate, and he made a call-out video as well. However, during a recent episode of Impaulsive, Paul revealed why he and his team decided against posting the video:

"I made the call out video full on. Called out Andrew Tate, I know what a viral fu*king video looks like, sh*t would've gone viral. Except it wasn't quite me."

'The Maverick' further added:

"So yeah, I made a call-out video but the issue is, I've just grown up. You know what I'm saying? I've changed and the way you provoke as a 27-year-old is different than the way you provoke as a 23-year-old."

Logan Paul reacts to Andrew Tate's final video

During the same episode of Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' also gave his opinion on Andrew Tate's final video. A few days after 'Cobra' was banned from all social media websites, the former kickboxer released a video where he explained and gave justifications for the things he had said that led to his ban.

In the video, Andrew Tate explained how his videos are taken out of context by people who hate him. Reacting to the same, Logan Paul has suggested that 'Cobra' doesn't fully understand what's happening to him.

While suggesting that Andrew Tate isn't a good person, 'The Maverick' said:

"The man doesn't understand, he does not get it. He is also not a good person. We know the type of sh*t he says off camera right? As much as he says, 'This is a joke, I don't treat women like that, It's a character.' No it's not."

Watch the full Impaulsive podcast below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari