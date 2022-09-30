"I'm a proud member of Bachelor nation" - Logan Paul has become a fan of 'The Bachelorette' because of his girlfriend Nina Agdal

Logan Paul recently revealed that he watches the American TV Show, The Bachelorette. In the show, a single woman is set up on dates with multiple men in order for her to find her ideal partner. The men compete for a chance to win her love and must do things to show her that they deserve to be with her over the course of several weeks. In the end, the woman chooses the man she wants to possibly marry.

In the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, 'The Maverick' explained how his girlfriend Nina Agdal got him into watching the show and now he is hooked:

"Listen, I've been watching The Bachelorette. If you're a boyfriend and your girlfriend watched The Bachelorette, you watch The Bachelorette."

Co-host Mike Majlak then responded by saying:

"Common Logan L. Take that hour and f***ing culture yourself, watch a f***ing movie."

Logan Paul immediately responded:

"How dare you, I am a proud member of bachelor nation and you will not offend us like that."

Paul then started describing the drama on the show with the names of the contestants and Majlak completely flipped out. He started screaming and mocking 'The Maverick' for watching the show and being so interested in it.

Logan Paul explains why he "fired" Mike Majlak and George Janko from the show

A few days back, Logan Paul posted a photo alongside his childhood friend Mac and his old filmer Spencer and captioned it saying:

"MEET THE NEW CO-HOSTS OF IMPAULSIVE!"

Majlak and Janko played along with the announcement and acted as if they were fired from the show and even threatened to create their own separate show. In the latest episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul explained why he "fired" the pair:

"People thought I actually fired you guys. Spencer and Mac were both in Puerto Rico at the same time and I was like, 'This is hilarious let's cause some noise.' And also, listen, audience I love ya'll but sometimes you gotta be f***ed with."

Mike Majlak then spoke about how he got messages throughout the day from fans asking him why he was fired and how it felt. Spencer and Mac have both co-hosted the show with Paul before, which is what made the news more believable. His former filmer was replaced by George Janko and his childhood friend was replaced by Majlak.

