Logan Paul did not take boxing as seriously as Jake Paul, says veteran MMA coach

Javier Mendez believes Logan Paul never took training as seriously as his brother, Jake.

'The Problem Child' was recently signed to the MMA promotion, PFL, earlier this week. While he's yet to take up training for the sport, he expects to make his debut within the next year. While that might seem a bit swift, Paul has reason to be optimistic.

While some boxing fans have never gotten on board with the YouTuber, what he's done in the ring is impressive. Having taken up boxing in 2018, Paul has become one of the biggest names in the sport by beating names such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

To prepare to make the jump to MMA, Jake Paul will be training with Javier Mendez at the American Kickboxing Academy. The gym has produced several UFC champions, including Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The coach believes that the YouTuber has a lot of talent and can make the switch seamlessly, as he revealed in an interview with The Schmo. In fact, Mendez opined that Jake Paul is a harder worker than his brother, Logan:

"This kid is legit, and Jake Paul's work ethic is second to none as far as a fighter. He's a true fighter, so you can't look at him as a YouTube guy, no, this guy is a real fighter. He took it serious, not like his brother Logan. His brother Logan didn't take it as serious."

When will Logan Paul fight again?

Logan Paul is not currently slated to compete in the boxing ring anytime soon.

'The Maverick' currently holds a professional boxing record of 0-1, with his amateur and exhibition records both being 0-0-1. Suffice it to say, the YouTuber's career thus far has been a bit bizarre in the ring.

Paul has been out of the ring since June 2021, when he fought a no-contest against Floyd Mayweather. Following the bout, the YouTuber took a year off, mostly to compete in the professional wrestling world of WWE.

However, Logan Paul was slated to face Dillon Danis later this month. But due to an injury sustained in a match against Roman Reigns last November, the YouTuber was forced out of the bout with 'El Jefe'.

As a result, the Bellator welterweight wound up being booked against YouTuber KSI. Danis withdrew earlier this month.

