Logan Paul and Triple H discuss the differences between fighting Floyd Mayweather and performing in the WWE - "We opened right with physicality"

On an episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul and Triple H sat down and discussed the difference between fighting Floyd Mayweather and putting on a show in the WWE.

Triple H stated that he noted the energy in the crowds at WWE shows. He also noted that the arenas tend to be much louder and the crowds are more wild.

Logan Paul then added that he had noticed that as well when he opened in MSG for a show and was shocked by how much energy the crowd had:

"Madison Square Garden went nuts, man. We opened right with physicality."

When Floyd Mayweather was brought up, whom Logan Paul boxed, Triple H added another difference between boxing and performing in the WWE:

"You box a dude like Floyd, you have one focus. At an athletic event it's different. Your one focus is the person in front of you. You're not so worried about fans, you're not so worried about the reactions, like 'I'm trying not to get tagged and get knocked out and embarrass myself in front of the world.' Your focus is clean. Our job is to make them go crazy, your focus is on their reaction."

Paul agreed and stated that entering this new venture had given him pause because it was the first time he was thinking so deeply about a performance and putting on a good show for the fans:

"It's not just about the physicality. I got to be an entertainer."

Hasim Rahman Sr. calls out Logan Paul and brother

Hasim Rahman Sr. recently called out 'The Maverick' and his brother Jake, who was scheduled to fight his son, Hasim Rahman Jr., on Saturday, August 6th at Madison Square Garden.

The fight was called off due to issues with Rahman Jr. making weight. Rahman Sr. has now come out to say he'll get in the ring with both Paul brothers and knock them out.

He told TMZ Sports:

"I will fight Jake and Logan back to back. Neither one of them will make eight rounds but we can sanction for eight rounds and I promise you, if I don't knock Jake and Logan out, they win."

Paul added this video to his Instagram:

