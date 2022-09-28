"Absolutely"- Logan Paul reveals he will fight Deji on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. KSI if he wins against Floyd Mayweather 

Logan Paul is willing to fight Deji on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. KSI if the Brit beats Floyd Mayweather. 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' recently announced that he will be fighting Mayweather on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The announcement shocked the entire boxing world and fans alike.

Paul himself was surprised that Deji was able to secure a fight against arguably the greatest boxer of all time. On the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, his manager, Jeff Levin, asked him if he would fight the Brit. 'The Maverick' replied, saying:

"Absolutely."

Logan Paul's last fight came against Mayweather in June 2021 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The fight was an exhibition and no winner was announced. If Deji manages to beat 'Money', Paul will fight him on the undercard of a potential fight between Jake Paul and KSI. 'The Problem Child' vs. 'The Nightmare' has not been finalized yet, with both parties agreeing verbally.

The younger Paul brother has been calling out 'JJ' for a while now. The Brit has been looking to shake off the ring rust after being away from it for three years. He is slowly making his way to the megafight against 'The Problem Child', which he claims is the ultimate aim of his return to boxing.

Logan Paul does not think Deji will get paid for his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul and his manager believe that Deji will not get paid for his fight against Floyd Mayweather. During the same Impaulsive episode, they spoke about how much 'Money' will earn from this fight compared to 'Comedy Shorts Gamer':

"Yeah [Mayweather gets] probably another 20, 30, 40 [million], and he pays Deji zero."

Paul then added:

"I was going to say, Deji's cut of this fight, my guess was two-and-a-half percent."

His manager retorted, claiming that Deji will walk away empty-handed:

"No percent."

When Deji made the announcement, Paul also tweeted out advising the Brit to get paid upfront. Another reason why 'The Maverick' believes 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' will not get paid is because the former hasn't been paid by Mayweather for their fight in June 2021.

