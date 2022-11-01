British professional boxer Tommy Fury commented on Jake Paul's performance against Anderson Silva at their recently concluded boxing event.

After a highly anticipated eight-round boxing match, Paul got his hand raised as he defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. With this victory, Paul has extended his undefeated pro-boxing record to 6-0.

Appearing on a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul's rival Tommy Fury chimed in with his thoughts on 'The Problem Child's performance in his most recent fight.

The British boxer wasn't impressed with Jake Paul as he claimed that the 25-year-old looked "gone" despite winning the match. Putting forth his views, 'TNT' said:

"Honestly, I don't know what to think of it [Jake's performance]... But just look what a 48-year-old man has done with him. At the end of that fight, he looked like he’d been in there fighting with the WBC Light Heavyweight Champion. He looked gone. He went through the trenches in that fight, he got roughed up and that’s a 48-year-old man. Anderson Silva is not too far off my dad’s age."

To top it up, the Brit claimed he doesn't see Paul beating even an "average boxer":

“Anderson Silva’s a great but let’s be real, the man is nearly 50 years of age. He’s not trained as a boxer... When Jake Paul steps in with a man who just trains in boxing, especially after seeing him on Saturday, I don’t see Jake Paul beating any average boxer. Even a not-that-good boxer would beat Jake purely because they know about the sport."

You can check out Tommy Fury's thoughts on Paul below:

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury "keeps on getting exposed by his own family"

Jake Paul discussed his rival Tommy Fury in a recent episode of his podcast show Impaulsive. Tommy Fury is the younger brother of the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

According to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, once a fight is confirmed, Fury feels pressured, especially when it's against someone like Paul. The American also claimed that the Brit's family was to blame for not assisting him in dealing with the pressure that comes with such fights.

Explaining Fury's situation with his family, 'The Problem Child' said:

"He just keeps on getting exposed by his own family. Even his dad was like, 'Yeah, I told him not to do the fight because he was out of shape and fat, and traveling around the world and getting drunk with Molly at dinners, and eating all this food and sh*t.'"

Check out Paul's statement on his rival below:

