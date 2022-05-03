Manny Pacquiao Foundation reveals three main goals of their global impacts

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation recently revealed their main goals on a global scale.

Building homes, supporting the youth and providing COVID-19 relief are their top three goals currently, but the foundation is also working to eradicate other issues. So far, the Manny Pacquiao Foundation has built over 300 homes in the Philippines across three different locations.

As many know from personal experience, the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the world down in 2020 has resulted in the loss of many lives and many people's livelihoods. Efforts to offer relief to those who need it include donating masks, providing tests, and helping feed families in over 20 locations in the Philippines.

The foundation also aims to support victims of sex trafficking and help young girls who are most vulnerable to sexual violence by partnering with different organizations in the Asian nation. Trafficking is a serious issue in the Philippines, with 2.95 million children experiencing sexual violence in 2017, as per the foundation's website.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation made a statement regarding their partnership with other supporting organizations:

"These organizations are fighting for a world without sexual violence and we are honored to be fighting alongside them."

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation's mission

Created to help the people of the Philippines live better lives and strive for a world without strife and struggle, the Manny Pacquio Foundation put out a mission statement:

"Our purpose is to give communities a fighting chance, empower those less fortunate, and inspire hope around the world."

Manny Pacquiao, known to many as a legendary boxer, has extended his horizons to being a servant of the people in the Philippines, where he was born and raised. He served as a senator and is now running for President to continue his foundation's mission to help all those in need.

Pacquiao recently posted to his Instagram, advertising his campaign as a presidential candidate:

If you would like to read more about the Manny Pacquiao Foundation and how it can help, you can do so here.

