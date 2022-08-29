“A real champ in all aspects” - Fans react to Manny Pacquiao completing his Master’s Degree

Manny Pacquiao has schooled many fighters in the sport of boxing. But he recently showed he's also a scholar of a different kind- completing his Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

'PacMan' received his Master's Degree from the Philippine Christian University (PCU) in Manila on Saturday. Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, is now a post-graduate.

Manny Pacquiao Foundation posted on Instagram a photo of the boxing legend receiving his Master’s Degree together with his wife Jinky during the graduation ceremony over the weekend. The Foundation wrote:

“Leaders never stop learning and growing! 👊🏼 Congratulations @mannypacquiao on your Masters in Management Major in Public Administration!”

The Filipino fighting icon’s latest feat earned the adoration of his fans who congratulated him in the comment section of the post.

Instagram Screenshot

One @pantom1909 said:

“Congratulations! A real champ in all aspects.”

Another @h3zxy commented:

“Champ in everything he do.”

@mysterius1raul said:

“Congrats! @mannyoacquiao God is good!”

@kio_44 added:

“Congrats! (From) Austin, Texas, USA. Inspiration to all of Boxing. Thanks Pacquiao.”

Will Manny Pacquiao return to the boxing ring?

Manny Pacquiao has been rumored to make a boxing comeback after his failed presidential bid in the Philippines last May.

Last month, it was announced that the 43-year-old will take on South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition match on December 10, 2022. But Pacquiao has made it clear that he is not preparing to comeback professionally.

He insisted that the fight was just a charity event for not only the war victims in Ukraine, but also for homeless families in the Philippines. Pacquiao said:

"What I know is I have retired. That is what's on my heart and mind unless that changes and I want to fight again. But for now, I am not thinking of that. What I am thinking of is how to make money to help my countrymen."

Each round of the six-round charity fight between Pacquiao and Yoo will last for two minutes. Both fighters have not agreed to any weight limit. The South Korean is currently hovering around the 175 to 180-pound range, while Pacquiao is only around 150-153 pounds.

'PacMan' retired from professional boxing in September 2021 following his loss to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision to focus on his presidential run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal