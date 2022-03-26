Manny Pacquiao’s trainer contradicts statement after five years of the controversial Jeff Horn fight

Manny Pacquiao ended up losing against Jeff Horn via a unanimous decision in 2017 which many fans deemed was the most controversial decision in boxing history. Pacquiao did everything he could in the ring and battered Horn to such an extent that the fight came close to being stopped.

However, Horn had the last laugh when the WBO Welterweight Title was put around his waist. Pacquiao accepted the decision wholeheartedly, but his coach Freddie Roach had cited ‘Pac-Man’ as the actual winner. Although he supported the judge's call, Roach still backed Pacquiao as the better man in the ring.

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn below:

Five years later, Roach looked back at the incident in a conversation with Main Event’s Ben Damon. He accepted that Jeff Horn won the fight fairly and didn’t entertain anyone claiming Manny Pacquiao looked better than Horn in the ring. Here are few of his comments:

“Awkward guy for anyone actually.”

“He had a style and (we) couldn’t handle him. But these things happen in boxing.”

“No, he won that fight.”

After losing to Jeff Horn, Pacquiao won his next three fights and earned the WBA Title, but was later stripped off that belt due to inactivity. Pacquiao’s final bout against Yordenis Ugas saw him try to reclaim that belt. But it didn't work in his favor. In a career of 72 fights, Pacquiao has lost eight times and the one against Horn might have been the most controversial one.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn – The fight that shook the entire combat world

Pacquiao and Horn unveiled a classic at a stacked Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 2, 2017. With a world title up for grabs, both men put their best versions on display. Horn troubled his Filipino rival for quite some time. But little did we know Jeff Horn would earn the biggest win of his career.

Despite Manny Pacquiao's sheer dominance, the judges saw the fight differently. Waleska Roldan scored the contest 117-11, while Cris Flores and Ramon Cerdan had it 115-113 in favor of Jeff Horn. Filling the bout, Pacquiao’s trainer Roach said:

“I did think Manny won, but Jeff Horn showed a lot of heart. He is a big, strong fighter, and I congratulate him.”

While it's been half a decade since the incident, Pacquiao and Horn are both inactive now. Horn has registered his name as an important world champion in the sport’s history. Nevertheless, he is no were close to amassing Pacquiao’s status.

Edited by Allan Mathew