Marcos Maidana wants to rematch Adrien Broner in an exhibition - “We always talk about that”

Marcos Maidana expressed a desire to face his former rival Adrien Broner in an exhibition match.

‘El Chino’ handed Broner his first career defeat in December 2013 and retired from the sport a year later.

Speaking to Izquierdazo, the Argentinian said:

“I would like to have an exhibition fight with Broner. We always talk about that. If there is a chance to do something with him, it would be a great thing. I would like to fight with him, or with Victor Ortiz. They were two opponents who squeezed the best out of me, and I have a nice relationship with them.”

The two figured in a thrilling 12-round throwdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in 2013. But Maidana won decisively via unanimous decision for the WBA welterweight title.

From the get-go, Maidana was constantly pressuring ‘The Problem’. A big right hand decked Broner in the second round and a huge left hook put him down in the eighth. The American often found his legs turning to jelly in the course of the bout.

Watch the full fight highlights of Marcos Maidana vs. Adrien Broner:

Marcos Maidana hopes Adrien Broner will become world champion again

In the same interview, Marcos Maidana also sent a message of encouragement to the struggling Adrien Broner.

The American recently called off his scheduled Showtime fight with Omar Figueroa Jr., which was to take place earlier this month. Broner, a former four-division world champion, cited his deteriorating mental health as a reason for withdrawing from the fight.

Check out Adrien Broner's announcement on Instagram:

Acknowledging Broner’s talent, Maidana said he hopes his former opponent will be able to bounce back and become a world champion once again.

“I don't know how Broner feels at this moment, if he is doing well or not. I heard he had some legal issues and mental problems, but I wish him the best. I hope he can get back to the ring soon, and to be a champion again. He is a great boxer."

In combat sports, where it is a dog-eat-dog world, it's nice to see such fleeting glimpses of camaraderie between former foes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal