"I am a humble guy" - Mark Magsayo on being compared to Manny Pacquiao ahead of Rey Vargas fight 

In an interview with DAZN, Mark Magsayo discussed comments made comparing him to the legendary Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao.

Magsayo, also a Filipino fighter, trains at the same gym Pacquiao did, Wild Card Boxing, and under the same trainer, Freddie Roach. His upcoming fight against Rey Vargas will take place in the same venue Pacquiao defeated Marco Antonio Barrera in November 2003.

Magsayo shared his thoughts on the people comparing him to Pacquiao:

"I don't think about that, like the next superstar. No one can match Manny Pacquiao there [the Philippines] in this era. I just train hard, focus on every fight, win every fight, and give honor to the Philippines. Just maintain my status like this, stay humble. I am a humble guy. No one can compare to Manny Pacquiao."

Mark Magsayo shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent Vargas, who is an undefeated fighter many have been skirting the opportunity to meet in the ring. Magsayo, on the other hand, is looking forward to facing the 35-0 Vargas:

"Rey Vargas, he's been waiting a long time in that slot because he's been waiting for almost 2 years. He is a mandatory challenger of me, so I need to face him. I need to face a good fighter. I'm a natural fighter. I'm not a cherry-pick fighter. If you're a world champion, you need to face a top fighter."

While Magsayo stated that he isn't thinking about attempting to reach Pacquiao's level of fame and notoriety, he is still following in the footsteps of the legendary fighter whom he looks up to.

Magsayo posted this training video to his Instagram:

Mark Magsayo's record and background

Mark Magsayo is a boxer in the featherweight division and has held the WBC title since January 2022. Nicknamed 'Magnifico', the undefeated fighter has earned a record of 24-0, with 16 knockouts to his name. He has been named the 2nd best featherweight in the world by The Ring and 3rd best by BoxRec.

Magsayo began boxing at the age of eight and finished his amateur career having fought in about 200 bouts. He was a four-time amateur boxing champion at the annual Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines and claimed 'Best Boxer' twice.

Since debuting as a professional in 2013, he has gone undefeated. Some of his past opponents include names such as Gary Russell Jr., Julio Ceja, Pablo Cruz, Daniel Diaz, Chris Avalos, and Rafael Reyes.

Mark Magsayo's first title defense will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on July 9, 2022.

Magsayo posted this fight week photo with Freddie Roach:

