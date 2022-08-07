Michael Conlan beats Miguel Marriaga - Full card results

Michael Conlan made a successful return to the ring when he faced off against Miguel Marriaga on Saturday. The featherweight bout went down at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where Conlan returned to winning ways after suffering the first loss of his career earlier this year.

Michael Conlan last fought Leigh Wood for the WBA Featherweight Title in March. He was TKO'd by Wood in the 12th round. The bout halted Conlon's undefeated streak in the professional ranks. The fight, however, was a back-and-forth affair. It was only later in the fight when Leigh launched an offense that famously sent Conlan out of the ring.

Conlan, an Olympian, advanced his record to 17-1 with his victory over Miguel Marriaga. Here are the results of all the fights on the card:

Michael Conlan def. Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision (99-88, 99-88, 99-89)

Tyrone McKenna def. Chris Jenkins by unanimous decision (96-95, 97-94, 97-94)

Kieran Molloy def. Evgenii Vazem by TKO (R2 at 1:23)

Padraig McCrory def. Marco Antonio Periban by TKO (R5 at 2:14)

Kurt Walker def. Marcos Gabriel Martinez decision (59-55)

Paddy Donovan def. Tom Hill by decision (80-72)

Sean McComb def. Ramiro Blanco by points (60-54)

Colm Murphy def. Ruadhan Farrell by points (79-74)

Fearghus Quinn def. Seamus Devlin by points (40-35)

Featherweight: Michael Conlan def. Miguel Marriaga (99-88, 99-89 and 98-88)

Looking to set the pace quickly, Michael Conlan came out aggressively against Miguel Marriaga in the first round. He registered a few combinations early in the fight while his opponent tried to rally with counter strikes.

Conlan was able to put on a defensive clinic against Marriaga earlier in the fight, landing a good right in the third round. This momentum carried on for the rest of the fight for the Irishman. He dominated the action for the majority of the ten rounds, mixing jabs and attacks to the body adequately to keep Marriaga against the ropes.

Conlan even secured knockdowns in the seventh, eighth and ninth rounds.

Michael Conlan cruised to a comfortable decision win at the SSE Arena. The contest was scored 99-88, 99-89 and 98-88 in favour of the Ireland native. The fighters had mutual respect for one another after the bout.

Welterweight: Tyrone McKenna def. Chris Jenkins (96-95, 97-94, 97-94, 96-95)

Both fighters laid it all on the line as this welterweight bout was one of the best fights of the night. Tyrone McKenna engaged Chris Jenkins in a very compelling back-and-forth throughout this ten-round fight. McKenna largely stayed on the outside and outboxed Jenkins.

This strategy left McKenna open to counters, but he managed to steer away from danger and secure a unanimous decision win over Jenkins.

Super Welterweight: Kieran Molloy KOs Evgenil Vazem

It was a short night at the office for Kieran Molloy, who dropped Evgenil Vazem with a vicious body combination in the second round. The boxer threw a beautiful four-punch combination which ended with a heavy body shot that sat his opponent down.

Super Middleweight: Padraig McCrory KOs Marco Periban

Padraig McCory and Marco Periban started the fight off with a competitive gun slinging contest. As the fight progressed, McCrory clearly stood out as the better technician. He even knocked down Periban in the second round.

Periban recovered and continued to compete in the later rounds. A flurry of punches from McCory in the fifth frame ultimately ended proceedings.

Featherweight: Kurt Walker def. Marcos Gabriel Martinez

Kurt Walker showed immense composure to cruise to a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Martinez to pick up his third professional win. The Irishman smartly utilized his five-inch reach advantage to keep his opponent at bay en route to comfortable hometown win.

Welterweight: Paddy Donovan def. Tom Hill

Paddy Donovan started his fight against Tom Hill at a slow pace. He got into a rhythm soon after round one, gaining confidence as the fight progressed. He notably landed a hard right hand on Hill in the fourth round.

Donavan cruised to a comfortable decision victory, dominating the fight through eight rounds. This was the 9th win of 'Gypsy Prince's professional career.

Rest of the card:

Earlier on in the fight card, Sean McCombs came away with a decision win over Ramiro Blanco and Colm Murphy edged out Ruadhan Farrell on the judges' scorecards. In the first bout of the night, Fearghus Quinn dominated Octavian Gratil en route to a unanimous decision victory.

