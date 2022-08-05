Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Preview and prediction

Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga are set to clash on Saturday, August 6, at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. Both men will be hoping to bounce back from their recent losses with a victory.

This matchup is very much a rebound fight for the Irishman, despite his tough and experienced competitor. His ultimate goal will be to impress his home fans and then move on to bigger fights in the near future.

Miguel Marriaga is a 35-year-old Columbian who has plenty of boxing experience. His 30-5 (26 KOs) record proves his caliber in itself, which is why he doesn't expect to be used as a stepping stone for Conlan's efforts.

Overall, Michael Conlan is being sold as the clear favorite, and his opponent is very much the underdog. The 30-year-old will be eager to prove his doubters wrong and jump back into world title contention.

Prediction: Conlan via unanimous decision.

Watch Conlan and Marriaga face off here:

Michael Conlan opens up on his first professional defeat

When Michael Conlan was last inside the ring against England's Leigh Wood, he was brutally knocked out in the final round of the fight. The Irishman portrayed amazing skill throughout the contest but began to tire towards the end, which left him vulnerable to the finishing strike.

During an interview with TopRank in the build-up to his fight this weekend, Conlan opened up about his recent knockout defeat:

"My first time ever being KO'd, and I've not been stopped in any fights. In my opinion, it was down to my own fatigue and stuff, so it looked an awful lot worse than it actually was. Because the way I kind've went out of the ring, but I was fine as soon as I was on the floor. My brother actually caught me."

Conlan then added:

"There was much more drama made of it than what it was, but it's all good. I think I showed my skill set and my level of boxing IQ in that fight. I don't think it's done me any harm, I think it's done me more good because I've learned so much from it."

The 30-year-old has come away from his first career defeat with a lot more experience, which will ultimately benefit him in the long run. He is still considered a hugely promising fighter with loads of talent — something he will look to prove the next time he steps in the ring.

Watch the full clip of Conlan's interview here:

