Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga: Statistical comparison 

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga is set to take place on August 6 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland. Both men will be competing for the first time since facing defeat as Conlan looks to continue chasing a world title shot if he can secure victory.

Conlan will enter the ring with a near-perfect record of 16-1 with 8 knockouts to his name, giving him a 47.06% knockout rate.

Marriaga is an experienced featherweight at world level, as he's faced the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters in his professional career. The 35-year-old holds a record of 30-5 with 26 of his victories coming before the bell, giving him a knockout rate of 74.29%.

The Irishman has been beaten only once as a professional, which was a knockout defeat, although he has had significantly fewer fights than his opponent. Marriaga, however, has faced defeat five times as a professional, with only one of them coming by knockout.

Conlan's loss came against England's Leigh Wood, who hit him out of the ring with a devastating shot to end the clash in the final round.

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga - Who's the bigger knockout artist and who has the natural advantages?

With Conlan entering the bout with a 47.06% knockout rate, it is just over half the impressive knockout percentage of Marriaga's 74.29%. This portrays a clear difference in power based off of their resumes.

However, the Colombian earned a lot of stoppages while competing in his home country before reaching the world stage against bigger names. Meanwhile, the Irishman was quickly propelled into high-level boxing following his emphatic amateur career.

Michael Conlan enters the contest with some natural and physical advantages over his opponent, with the key one being his age. The Colombian is now 35 years old and, although he's highly experienced, he's facing an eager man who's five years younger.

Both featherweights stand at the exact same height, but the former Olympian holds an extra two inches in reach over his opponent.

