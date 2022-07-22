Top Rank's Bob Arum responds to Shakur Stevenson's potential fights against Ryan Garcia and Vasiliy Lomachenko

Shakur Stevenson is among the likes of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney as a hugely promising, young name in the sport of boxing. Stevenson is already a two-weight world champion at 25-years-old, with ambitions of unifying the junior lightweight division.

The weight class above the champion is the lightweight division, which is already stacked with high-level talent. This includes Garcia, Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, and George Kambosos Jr.

The southpaw will eventually look to move up into the lightweight division to become a three-weight world champion and a matchup against one of the elites may come very soon.

Stevenson's promoter Bob Arum spoke on potential future fights for the young fighter in an interview with FightHype.com, where he said:

"Well, I can't talk for [Ryan] Garcia because obviously he fights for Golden Boy [Promotions] and we haven't approached anything with them, but in our own stable, hopefully we get [Vasiliy] Lomachenko back in action. If everything's okay, he'll get leave from the Ukrainian military, we can get Lomachenko in action in October, and then next year, there's a lot of ways for Lomachenko to go."

Arum also added:

"One fight that has to be made, maybe not next for either guy but down the road probably next year, a fight that everybody would die to see is Shakur Stevenson and Lomachenko. Both guys want that fight."

Watch Arum's full interview here:

What's a more likely fight next for Shakur Stevenson - Ryan Garcia or Vasiliy Lomachenko?

Stevenson is currently competing in the junior lightweight division but is close to becoming the undisputed champion. The only other title holders in his weight division are Wales' Joe Cordina and Venezuela's Roger Gutierrez.

Ryan Garcia and Vasiliy Lomachenko are only one weight class above Stevenson, so the matchups are very probable. However, it would look more likely that the young American would face the Ukrainian first.

Lomachenko is also fighting for Bob Arum's Top Rank, allowing the fight to be a lot easier to make. He is the same height as Stevenson, so there won't be a size-advantage for the heavier man.

A clash against the likes of Garcia would likely come later down the line because he too is a very young fighter with world title ambitions.

