Devin Haney reveals potential return date after Undisputed Title win against George Kambosos Jr. 

On June 5, Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. put their world titles in a bid to become Undisputed Championship. The fight was hosted by Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The 23-year-old secured the victory after 12 rounds of patient and tactical performance, where his jab and excellent control of distance set him apart. Kambosos Jr., however, is looking to rectify his mistakes by activating the rematch clause.

With Haney now the king of the highly competitive lightweight division, he has hinted on his social media of a possible return date. The Instagram post was a cartoon image of the American holding all his world titles.

The caption to Haney's post was:

"October…… #UNDISPUTED #CHAMPION"

October seems like a likely date for his return and with high activity inside his current division, he will want to remain active himself.

The likes of Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are also coming off impressive victories. Garcia defeated Javier Fortuna via sixth-round knockout while Davis also secured a sixth-round knockout over Rolando Romero.

View Devin Haney's Instagram post here:

Who are the biggest threats to Devin Haney's lightweight crown?

The current crop of lightweights is what makes the division so exciting. There are numerous elite-level fighters who are all determined to take the undisputed status from Haney.

Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. have all suffered blemishes on their records but remain top-tier level boxers. All three have previously held world titles in the lightweight division and all look eager to climb back to the top.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are also two of the biggest stars in the sport and have retained their unbeaten records thus far.

Devin Haney is the current crowned king of the division as he holds all the belts and has some reputable names on his resume. However, there are many challenges and talents in his division that could cause him problems later down the line.

