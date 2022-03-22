“That is kind of unprofessional, too low”- Gennadiy Golovkin questions Canelo Alvarez’s approach

Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez could lock horns in an epic trilogy this year if both the champions win their upcoming tests.

‘GGG’ will meet Japan's Ryota Murata in a middleweight title unification matchup on April 9. Meanwhile, Canelo will challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship on May 7.

Upon gaining potential wins, ‘GGG’ and Alvarez will bring one of the biggest trilogies of the sport to fruition. While Alvarez has already commented about taking the third fight personally, Golovkin has revealed a different approach.

Watch the first fight between Canelo and 'GGG' below:

The IBF and IBO Middleweight Champion revealed he doesn’t have any personal grudge against Alvarez but criticized the Mexican star's attitude. In an interview with The Sun, ‘GGG’ said:

“He says it’s personal, where has he been after our second fight? For so long, why did he try to accumulate that bad blood? That is kind of unprofessional, too low when a fighter describes his approach to a fight in that way."

Many fans believe Golovkin overpowered Canelo Alvarez in their original fight, which was declared a draw. However, Alvarez displayed his supremacy in the rematch. He put on a boxing clinic and handed Golovkin his maiden professional defeat.

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez: Weigh-in

Following the rematch against Canelo, 'GGG' has fought thrice while Alvarez has fought seven times. The Mexican P4P king could have an edge over Golovkin in the trilogy fight owing to more ring time. That doesn’t take away Golovkin's chances of landing a stunner though.

Gennadiy Golovkin shouldn't look past Ryota Murata

Japan's Ryota Murata has been a prominent champion in the looming middleweight category. Boasting a 16-2 record, Murata has avenged both of his losses in immediate rematches. However, he is returning to action after a long hiatus. Murata’s TKO win over Steven Butler in 2019 was his last pro-fight and he needs to stage a dominant win against Golovkin at any coast.

Gennadiy Golovkin also needs to earn an authoritative victory, since a fight against Canelo Alvarez is on the cards. All these factors cite an intriguing fight on the way for all the boxing fans.

