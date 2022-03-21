“It’s funny” - Dmitry Bivol reacts to Mexican fans backing him to beat Canelo Alvarez 

Dmitry Bivol, the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion, recently came across some Mexican fans who backed him to beat Canelo Alvarez on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol’s undefeated professional streak and the 175 lbs belt will be on the line when he meets Alvarez, making the matchup one of the hardest tests of the Russian boxer’s career.

However, Bivol appears unfazed by the magnitude of the bout. He seemed confident when asked about his chances to vanquish the current pound-for-pound king. Speaking about the Mexican fans who are cheering for him, he said:

“It’s funny but I appreaciate.”

Watch Dmitry Bivol react to Mexican fans cheering for him below:

At 19-0 as a professional boxer, Dmitry Bivol will relish a serious size advantage over Canelo Alvarez. These factors can clearly work in his favor, which justifies Bivol’s confidence in marching towards this high-stakes matchup.

Alvarez isn’t new to facing undefeated world champions. From December 2020 to November 2021, he beat three unbeaten champions and a mandatory contender in the 168 lbs division, becoming the first-ever undisputed Super Middleweight Champion in boxing.

On his last trip to the light heavyweight division in 2019, Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev to grab the WBO belt. Having retained his invincible aura ever since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, the Mexican superstar can remain optimistic about beating Bivol too.

A win over Dmitry Bivol will pave the way for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

There's a lot riding on this upcoming light heavyweight title clash. On beating Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez will likely be booked to take on Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy bout.

Both previous fights between the two boxing greats were incredibly close, with the first ending in a draw and Alvarez winning the second via decision. However, many believe 'GGG' deserved to have his hand raised on both occasions.

Watch highlights from the first fight between Alvarez and 'GGG' below:

For the trilogy bout to materialize, Alvarez will have to get past Dmitry Bivol, and Golovkin will have to beat Ryota Murata in a massive 160 lbs title unification bout on April 9.

