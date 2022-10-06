Why didn't Mike Tyson sign an exclusive sneaker deal?

Mike Tyson never had a sneaker deal because he wanted his own personally-designed shoe.

In the sporting world, it seems like every athlete has their own sneaker deal. That trend was likely brought about due to the rise of the Air Jordan shoe. In 1984, NBA star Michael Jordan made headlines by working with Nike on a sneaker deal, complete with his own customized shoes.

Decades later, the Air Jordan brand of shoes is some of the most iconic and most sought-after sneakers on the market. The NBA star showed that sneakers and shoes could be profitable for any notable athlete, and many followed his path.

One star who didn't follow that path was former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, and now fans know why. In an interview with Complex Sneakers, 'Iron Mike' discussed never having a sneaker deal.

The former heavyweight champion explained that the reason why he never wanted a deal was because if he secured a deal, he wanted to have his own shoe, just as Michael Jordan did.

The 56-year-old also revealed that he did indeed get an offer to have his own shoe, but Tyson was too busy at the time to deal with it. Plus, it wasn't exactly like he was hurting for cash at the time.

He stated:

"If they did [approach me for a deal] I wasn't interested. I was interested in making my own sneaker. Some people wanted me to have my own sneaker but I was moving too fast, I couldn't take care of that stuff. I had my money, I didn't need no deals."

See his comments below:

Does Mike Tyson have his own apparel?

Mike Tyson never ended up getting a sneaker deal, but he does have his own apparel store.

Over the last few years, 'Iron Mike' has gotten into the world of business. Although once a chaotic figure in and out of the ring, the 56-year-old has become quite the businessman.

Tyson is the owner of a blossoming cannabis business, which has made headlines as of late. Earlier this year, the company went viral for releasing ear gummies, a nod to the boxer's rematch with Evander Holyfield.

Beyond that, he's the host of the podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. When not involved with the popular show or cannabis business, he's also taken occasional acting roles.

The business acumen is also seen on Tyson's website, where he sells his own brand of clothing. Although he still has no sneakers to buy, shirts, hoodies, and more are all available for fans to purchase.

