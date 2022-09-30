Mike Tyson unveils Grammy winning US rapper's first experience of smoking marijuana - "It made me stay up all night"

Mike Tyson discussed Babyface's first time smoking marijuana on his podcast.

'Iron Mike' was a chaotic figure in his heyday. His quick rise to fame led him to develop addiction issues and run-ins with the law. Tyson famously spent years in prison due to his legal issues.

The 56-year-old finally got sober around 2009, and quit doing drugs such as cocaine and drinking alcohol. While he quit hard substances, Tyson famously replaced those drugs with much lighter ones for medicinal purposes.

The drug in question is marijuana, which Tyson uses regularly. The former heavyweight champion has admitted that cannabis, alongside mushrooms, has helped him calm down over the years.

However, not everyone is as acclimated to the drug as Mike Tyson is. On his podcast, 'Hotboxin', the 56-year-old discussed his experience with marijuana with Grammy winner Babyface.

While the former heavyweight champion might be a big fan of marijuana, it seems the rapper didn't have such a great first experience. He explained that the 63-year-old just tried the substance last year. Instead of calming him down or making it happy, the artist was unable to sleep.

The singer hasn't been opposed to marijuana in the past, he just didn't do it until recently. Given his experience doing it, it's unlikely that he will want to do it again.

On the podcast, Babyface stated:

"I did it for my first time last year... I don't know [that it made me happy], it made me stay up all night... For years I just didn't want to do it. People would come to the studio and I'd be okay with it. The first person to ask me if they could smoke in the studio was Snoop [Dogg]."

Why can't Mike Tyson sell ear gummies in Colorado?

Mike Tyson's ear gummies are back in the headlines for a strange reason.

Colorado is one of the most noteworthy states in America in regards to its strong stance on marijuana. The state legalized the drug in 2012, far before many of its other contemperaries.

Despite its approval of cannabis, Mike Tyson isn't allowed to sell his popular ear gummies in the state. The 56-year-old made headlines earlier this year when he announced the gummies as a nod to his rematch with Evander Holyfield.

Due to a 2016 law, gummies in the shape of body parts aren't allowed to be sold in Colorado. The reasoning being is that if gummies are in a special shape, they may be more likely to be consumed by children.

While the news is a bummer for those in the state, it's likely the heavyweight legend isn't worried. Tyson recently expanded his marijuana business to Canada.

