Why is Mike Tyson prohibited from selling Evander Holyfield-inspired ear-shaped gummies in Colorado?

Due to obscure laws, Mike Tyson isn't allowed to sell ear-shaped gummies in Colorado.

In 1997, 'Iron Mike' faced Evander Holyfield in a highly-anticipated rematch. The two had also faced off the previous year with 'The Real Deal' securing a shocking 11th-round knockout win. Heading into the second clash, emotions were running high.

After being headbutted in round two, Tyson let his emotions get the better of him. The former Heavyweight Champion bit his opponent's ear in the clinch, taking out a chunk of Holyfield's ear, Holyfield jumped miles in the air. Tyson was disqualified at the end of the round.

Decades later, both men are retired and are friends today. For his part, Tyson has emerged as a great businessman. The 56-year-old has his own cannabis company.

Earlier this year, Mike Tyson made headlines for releasing psychoactive gummies in the shape of an ear, a nod to his rematch with Evander Holyfield. While the item has been a success all around the nation, they cannot be sold in Colorado.

Despite the state being one of the most pro-cannabis areas in the United States, they passed a law in 2016 prohibiting gummies from being sold in the shape of body parts.

Did Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fight for a third time?

The rematch between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield wound up being the last time they met in the ring.

Their first two bouts were some of the most-watched boxing matches ever. Due to their rivalry and aggression in the ring, it would have been an easy sell for the two champions to fight for a third time.

However, it never ended up happening. Despite Tyson being the younger fighter, he was already past his prime when he fought 'The Real Deal' for the first time. By 2006, he was retired, while Holyfield was fighting for championships.

However, they almost did have a trilogy bout. When 'Iron Mike' came out of retirement for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr., his original opponent was supposed to be Holyfield. Due to pay disagreements, the third meeting didn't happen.

After Mike Tyson's showdown with 'Captain Hook', he retired. Evander Holyfield retired after being knocked out by Vitor Belfort last year.

