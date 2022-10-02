How many world titles did Mike Tyson win in his boxing career?

Mike Tyson has won six heavyweight championships throughout his historic career.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary boxers in the history of the sport. At only 20 years old, the heavyweight captured the WBC championship with a second-round knockout over Trevor Berbick. That victory made Tyson the youngest heavyweight titleholder in boxing history.

Over the next two years, Tyson will add three more heavyweight championship titles to his waist. By defeating names such as James Smith, Tony Tucker, and Michael Spinks, he became the unified WBC, WBA, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight champion.

Sadly, the heavyweight legend lost all of his titles in a 1990 upset loss to Buster Douglas. By the end of 1991, Tyson was in prison, and he was put on the sidelines. When he was released four years later, it was like he barely skipped a beat.

Tyson returned to action in August 1995, and soon returned to championship form. With knockout wins over names such as Frank Bruno and Bruce Seldon, he became the WBA and WBC heavyweight champion.

Sadly, those would be the last titles that the historic heavyweight champion held. In November 1996, he lost to Evander Holyfield in their massive matchup, and lost his WBA heavyweight title. He was already previously stripped of his WBC championship to pursue the bout with 'The Real Deal'.

When did Mike Tyson retire from professional boxing?

Mike Tyson retired from boxing in 2005, following a loss to Kevin McBride.

Following his first loss to Evander Holyfield in 1996, 'Iron Mike' just couldn't get back on track. In their rematch a few months later, Tyson was disqualified for biting 'The Real Deal' in one of the most dramatic scenes in boxing history.

Over the next five years, the former heavyweight champion had a bit of a comeback run, albeit against a lower level of competition. During that time, Tyson captured knockout wins over names such as Andrew Golota, Francois Botha, and more.

That winning streak led to a 2002 showdown with Lennox Lewis, which was one of the biggest bouts in the history of the sport. That showdown saw the Brit easily dominate and win by an eight-round knockout. This sent Tyson down a bad spiral that he didn't recover from.

From 2002 onward, Mike Tyson went 1-3, ending his career following a knockout loss to Kevin McBride. Although he never competed in a professional boxing match past 2005, the heavyweight legend did return for a 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

