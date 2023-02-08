Mike Tyson appeals $5 million rape case against him to be removed from Supreme Court 

Mike Tyson has appealed that the $5 million lawsuit against him be removed from the Supreme Court.

In January, a suit had been filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act for reparations worth $5 million that alleged that Tyson had "violently raped" the claimant in the early 90s. 'Iron' Mike was previously convicted in another case of sexual assault and sentenced to six years in prison, of which he served three until his release on parole.

The plaintiff said in her affidavit that due to the incident, she "experienced feelings of guilt, loss of self-respect, shame, embarrassment, sadness, anger, depression, anxiety, violent tendencies, drug & alcohol addiction, and confusion."

In a recent update, Mike Tyson's legal team has asked for the case to be removed from the Supreme Court. They cite that the case befits the jurisdiction of the district courts after establishing "complete diversity of citizenship," owing to the fact that the plaintiff is a New York citizen and Tyson a citizen of Nevada.

Historic Vids @historyinmemes Mike Tyson’s final goodbye after his last professional fight in 2005 Mike Tyson’s final goodbye after his last professional fight in 2005 https://t.co/rcgyfASvBS

The case falls under district court jurisdiction as it is a civil action between citizens of different states, and the sum of money in question exceeds $75,000.

It remains to be seen whether 'Kid Dynamite's legacy will suffer in light of these new allegations against him.

Mike Tyson's former lawyer is representing Andrew Tate in his own case

Dexerto @Dexerto Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have made their first public appearance since arrest Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have made their first public appearance since arrest https://t.co/nito1UF1XO

Andrew Tate is another prominent sporting personality currently in a world of legal trouble. Like Mike Tyson before them, Andrew and his brother Tristan will be represented by Tina Glandian. The high-profile attorney has represented 'Iron' Mike as well as Chris Brown and Jussie Smollett in the past.

The Tates are currently sitting in jail awaiting their trial date. They have had their detention increased by 30 days, which according to Romanian law, can continue for six months.

Despite his imprisonment, Andrew Tate has continued to post his controversial views on social media.

Keep up with the latest on the lawsuit with Sportskeeda, and make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes