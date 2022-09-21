"Tyson in his prime was a god amongst men" - Prime Mike Tyson is backed to destroy a prime Andrew Tate 

It seems that fans believe that Mike Tyson would have defeated Andrew Tate in their respective primes.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest Heavyweight boxers to ever step into the ring. In his prime, Tyson took out big names with his ferocious combinations and punching power. These include Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno.

When it comes to prime vs. prime arguments among fans online, there are very few who tend to bet against 'Iron' Mike. His power, speed, and technique made him a difficult challenge in any area.

Fans have now sounded off on an interesting matchup. In a YouTube video, Mike Tyson's prime was compared to the prime of former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate.

In the video, it was made apparent that the kickboxer wouldn't be able to hold a candle to the former Heavyweight Champion. Fans in the comments section agreed.

See the comments below:

Is Mike Tyson retired from boxing?

A Mike Tyson vs. Andrew Tate matchup will sadly never happen, as 'Iron' Mike is retired.

The Heavyweight boxer first retired in 2005, following a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride. The 56-year-old quit on the stool in that outing, and later admitted that his lack of love for boxing led him to retire from the sport.

15 years later, the former champion decided to take on the daunting task of returning to the sport. It wouldn't be a professional contest, but instead an exhibition matchup with a fellow legend, Roy Jones Jr.

In November 2020, the two heavyweights fought to a draw. It was a friendly exhibition bout and the special ruleset ruled out the declaration of a winner. Tyson was praised for his performance as he looked excellent for his age.

Following the fight, Mike Tyson stated that he would return and box again, and even teased a clash with Jake Paul. However, he never had another bout confirmed, and earlier this month, stated that he was retiring again.

In an interview with NewsMax, Tyson stated:

"The boys [Paul brothers] want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took him to another level and only wanted him for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

See the interview below:

