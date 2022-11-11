Mike Tyson's cannabis brand continues to expand at a rapid rate.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary heavyweight boxers in the history of the sport. His knockout victories over names such as Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks have him firmly in the history books as an all-time great.

However, he was also a bit of a wildman outside the ring at his peak. He's since calmed down over the years and attributed it to his use of marijuana. Tyson has also promoted mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.

Since retiring, Mike Tyson has had his hands in a lot of different areas. However, nothing has been more successful than his own cannabis brand. Dubbed 'Tyson 2.0', the former heavyweight champion sells marijuana products.

Over the last few months, the brand has expanded heavily. Now, they've expanded even more, as they will be allowed to sell products in Alaska. Starting in November, fans of cannabis and fans of the heavyweight champion boxer will be able to purchase his brand in the state.

In a press release discussing the expansion, Mike Tyson was quoted as stating:

"It gives me great happiness and pride to announce the launch of TYSON 2.0 products in the state of Alaska. I fully stand behind the relaxation and wellness benefits of our products which have quickly gained mass appeal. I look forward to sharing my favorite vapes and edibles with Alaskans who are looking for high times and smooth hits."

Is Mike Tyson selling marijuana gummies in the shape of an ear?

Mike Tyson's marijuana brand has been very successful, and he has a specific product to thank.

In 1997, 'Iron Mike' squared off against Evander Holyfield in their highly-anticipated rematch. In round three, 'The Real Deal' began jumping around, but the action continued on. Following the end of the frame, Tyson was disqualified.

The reasoning was that the former champion hit Holyfield's ear, even taking a chunk out of his foe. Following the disqualification, a post-fight brawl broke out as well. The scenes from the rematch lives in sports fans' heads to this day.

Decades on from the rematch, Mike Tyson still seems to be profiting off of it. Earlier this year, the Tyson 2.0 brand went viral thanks to the release of 'Mike Bites', cannabis gummies in the shape of an ear.

The release has been a big hit. Tyson also recently expanded into the Delta 8 market for fans who aren't able to purchase marijuana gummies.

