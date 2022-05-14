"I want him tomorrow"- Mike Tyson recalls how he didn't give up after being beaten by a sparring partner

On Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer discussed how he handled getting beaten in sparring when he was training. Tyson stated:

"My sparring partner beat my a*s that day, I said 'I want him tomorrow. I want him first.' Get his a*s back. Because he keeps kicking my a*s and one day BOOM, he's sleeping."

It seems Tyson getting beat was a rare occasion, because often Tyson was left without partners due to his ruthless style of training.

It was revealed to the Sun by a former bodyguard of Tyson's, Rudy Gonzalez, that sparring sessions were scheduled in five-hour increments. But typically, they only lasted one:

"He would be the nicest guy beforehand asking the sparring partners: 'How you doing today, how's the family?' Then he would just knock five guys out so within an hour there was nobody left."

Gonzalez stated boxers would refuse to partner with Tyson, no matter how much they were offered in payment to get in the ring with him. So, one day he decided to ask Tyson why he liked to end their sessions so quickly. Tyson had this to say:

"If I keep it going, we will miss Tom and Jerry cartoons."

On Mike's podcast's Instagram account, he posted a brutal knockout of Francois Botha:

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Mike Tyson today

Today, Mike Tyson guest stars on podcasts, at fights, and even has plans to make some movie and television appearances. But his pride and dedication is devoted currently to his marijuana business: Tyson 2.0.

The controversial boxer has stated that smoking has made him a better person, and that even his family would agree he is less 'moody'. He stated this on his podcast appearance of Club Random with Bill Maher.

His business is in 18 states of the USA and has recently gone across the border to sell in Canada.

Recently, a new product has hit the market: Mike Bites. These red, ear-shaped edibles commemorate the Bite Fight, in which Mike Tyson took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear.

He posted this to his company's Instagram:

